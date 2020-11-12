Opec revises down forecasts for oil demand in 2020-21

PARIS: The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has revised down its forecasts for global crude oil demand this year and next due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its monthly report said Wednesday.

In its latest estimates, Opec expects global demand for crude oil to decline by 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, compared with its previous forecast for a drop of 9.5 million.

Overall demand was tipped to come in slightly above 90 million bpd, the report said. Fuel for transport and industry was likely to remain affected in the fourth quarter of the year, it explained.

For 2021, Opec expects quite a sharp rebound of 6.2 million bpd but this represents a cut of 300,000 bpd on its previous estimate, putting global demand at 96.3 million bpd.

In October, output by Opec members increased by 322,000 bpd from the level in September, according to the report, with Libya, and to a lesser extent Iraq, accounting for most of the increase.

Algeria's energy minister told an industry event on Wednesday that Opec+ could extend the group's current oil production cuts into 2021 or deepen them further if market conditions require.

"I can assure you that Opec remains committed to taking appropriate actions, in cooperation with its partners in the Declaration of Cooperation, in a manner that is proactive and effective," Abdelmadjid Attar said.

"This includes the possibility of extending today's production adjustments into 2021, as well as deepening these adjustments, should market conditions require," he added.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said that a deal between Opec and non-cartel producers, principally Russia, on oil output cuts could be tweaked if consensus was found.

Under the terms of an agreement struck in April, the so-called Opec+ group pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June. The cuts were then to be gradually eased from July, to 7.7 million bpd through to December and then 5.8 million bpd from January.

Attar last week said that Algeria, which currently holds the Opec presidency, supported an extension of the current cuts into next year, adding that the next Opec+ meeting could consider a six-month extension.

An extension until the end of March is also being considered as an option, Opec+ sources said. – AFP, Reuters