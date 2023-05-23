OpenSys (M) Bhd’s net profit to RM2.72 million Q1’23

PETALING JAYA: OpenSys (M) Bhd's net profit to RM2.72 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with RM2.44 million in the same corresponding quarter in the previous year, mainly due to the higher profit contribution from maintenance services and lower administrative expenses.

Revenue increased to RM17.42 million from RM17.34 million in the same quarter last year, driven by the increased demand for maintenance services of Cash Recycling Machines (CRM) due to the higher number of CRM that entered maintenance mode annually.

It declared a second interim dividend of 0.40 sen per ordinary share amounting to RM1.79 million and will be paid on June 16, 2023 in respect of the year ending Dec 31, 2023.

On prospects, the group said that the reopening of the economy and borders have revitalised Malaysia’s economic activities and led to an encouraging gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.9% for 2022, exceeding the earlier forecasts of 6.5% to 7.0%.

“While economic growth is expected to moderate to 4.2% in 2023 amid more challenging global environment, the group remains cautiously optimistic about the future. Market sentiment has improved particularly in the group’s CRM business segment.

“Banks have resumed procurement activities and the group has recorded robust CRM hardware sales growth in (financial year 2022) FY’22, signalling a stable recovery of this business segment to pre-pandemic levels,“ the group said in a Bursa filing.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the group said that its services business segments have remained resilient and continue to drive revenue and profits as demand grows for its maintenance services for CRM, bill payment and top-up kiosks, cash in transit services, cheque processing and software development services.

Looking ahead, the group said that while core businesses are seeing resilient growth and strong rebound, it will focus on growing new revenue streams of SmartCIT, Branch Of The Future solutions, buySolar online marketplace, merchant acquiring services and e-wallet top-up

kiosks to further improve the top and bottom lines.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects its performance to be satisfactory in FY’23 and beyond, it remains committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustained growth and profitability by leveraging its core strengths and exploring new opportunities,“ it said.