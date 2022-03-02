OpenSys rolls out cash-in-transit solution for TNB

PETALING JAYA: OpenSys (M) Bhd has rolled out its Smart Cash-In-Transit (CIT) secure logistics and cash management solution for its first major customer Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

OpenSys targets to complete the rollout of the solution across all 114 TNB retail outlets nationwide in the first quarter of 2022.

The brainchild of the group’s subsidiary OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd, the Smart CIT solution incorporates management information, analytics-based engine engine as well as the deployment of ink-staining technology together.

Apart from Smart CIT, TNB has also renewed the bill payments services via kiosk for a three year period, from OpenSys translating to an end-to-end total outsourcing services provider from kiosk to collection service management. The total value of these two services amounts to RM43 million.

OpenSys Technologies CEO Luke Sebastian believes the implementation of the solution for the national utilities provider with numerous branches nationwide is a positive endorsement of Smart CIT’s value proposition.

“We believe this would go a long way as we target additional potential customers for this new solution,” he said in a statement today.

Traditionally, with CIT, Sebastian stated that the high costs involved are often a deterrent for SME to adopt such service, leading to safety risk to business owners and customers.

“For this reason, we are targeting two main customer segments for Smart CIT: the financial institutions or large corporations who would benefit greatly from a highly-visible and intuitive platform, as well as SMEs who would now be able to enjoy efficient and safe CIT processes at a fraction of the costs for conventional CIT.”

Moving forward, it hopes to become a primary technology provider for its pool of reputable customers.