PETALING JAYA: While market talk is rife that Bank Negara Malaysia could cut its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) as soon as next week, the central bank should take note of the negative impact of such a move, including the heavy pressure on the ringgit, which may weaken to 4.60 against the greenback.

“There’s a chance that BNM may cut the OPR but I don’t think they should do it. We cannot afford to have a weaker ringgit. Just the talk of a rate cut has already affected the ringgit,” Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew told SunBiz.

He said fears over the possible exclusion of Malaysian debt from the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) has already weakened the ringgit over the last two weeks. Recall that on April 15, FTSE Russell said it may drop Malaysian debt from the WGBI, citing concerns about market liquidity.

“The FTSE Russell possibly excluding Malaysia from the bond index has already weakened the ringgit. If BNM decides to cut the OPR, it would wreak havoc on the currency, sending it to 4.60 (against the US dollar),” he added.

FTSE Russell is expected to make a decision in September.

Pong said a rate cut may not be necessary at this point in time, as consumer spending is not strong and he does not expect businesses to embark on major expansions in the current slow growth environment.

Although consumer spending has been reasonably good, he said problems will arise if prices climb because income growth is very slow while the impact of the ringgit would worsen the situation.

“There could be a drop in consumer spending over the next few months if prices rise and ringgit weakens further. But up till March, prices have behaved,” he said.

Pong said these factors, coupled with weak economic growth and impact of the US-China trade tension on trade figures, indicate that the negative impact of a rate cut outweighs the “supposed” positive impact.

“On balance, a rate cut will have negative impact on the economy. Now is not a good time for a rate cut,” he added.

BNM is expected to make a decision on the OPR at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting on May 7.

Over the past weeks, economists and analysts have highlighted the possibility of a cut in the OPR to 3% from 3.25% currently. BNM has maintained the OPR at 3.25% since January 2018.