OPR hike expected in H2’22 despite Fed’s hawkish stance

KUALA LUMPUR: MIDF Research anticipates an overnight policy rate (OPR) hike to 2% from the current historic low of 1.75% in the second half of 2022, despite an overtly hawkish US Federal Reserve ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Dec 14 to 15, according to its economist Abdul Mui’zz Morhalim.

While the decision by the US Fed can be a factor, he relayed that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has stated it will be weighing a list of indicators for any changes to the key rate during a briefing with analysts.

Should the US regulator’s move impact market volatility, Mui’zz posits it may be something the central bank would take into account.

Whatever decision to change the OPR will take into account the inflation situation for next year and pace of recovery of the domestic economy.

“Perhaps, how strong in terms of lending for the household sector as well,” he said at MIDF Research’s 2022 Market Outlook Presentation today.

“One of the reasons for BNM to consider normalising interest rates is to steady the destabilising risk from the country’s high household debt.”

For 2021, the research house forecast economic growth to come in at 3.7% for the full year.

Subsequently, the economy is expected to be stronger in 2022 delivering a 6% increase in GDP.

The economist believes most economic sectors will see better growth next year, noting that the construction and plantation sector will see a stronger output backed by improved supply of foreign labour.

“Moreover, the increased public sector investment and the execution of 12th Malaysia Plan infrastructure projects will also contribute to growth in construction activity,” he said.

“The service sector will see stronger growth from increased domestic spending while stronger foreign and domestic demand will support the manufacturing sector.”

Overall, Mui’zz believes the increased business activity will be a positive factor that will support job growth next year. In addition, employment growth will also be supported by government initiatives such as JaminKerja and MyStaff.

With that, he had projected the unemployment rate to fall to 4% next year as more enter the labour market.

On the equities front, MIDF Research has set a target of 1,700 points for the KLCI in 2022 which translates to a PER multiple of 16.5x.

Its head of strategy Syed Muhammed Kifni Syed Kamaruddin attributed the figure to the index’s robust earnings performance, pointing out that some of KLCI constituents such as Public Bank Bhd is on track to deliver better earnings in the current compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Earnings came out comparatively okay. The current market weakness is more due to the weak sentiment attributed to the Covid-19 situation and other external factors,” he said.

In 2022, he calculated, forward earnings are expected to rise to 103.25 points which should translate to a better year.

With this outlook, MIDF Research’s head of research Imran Yassin sees a recovery theme at play for 2022, favouring sectors such as automotive, banking, media, consumer, oil & gas and plantation.

He also had identified three main downside risks; the Omicron variant leading to a more restrictive lockdown that affects major economic centres in Malaysia, an earlier than expected (before June) end of quantitative easing or rate hike by the US Fed or a failure or bankruptcy of one or more major property developers in China.

“If any of these triggering events happened, in isolation or any combination, investors should be more defensive-minded and look into more dividend plays and defensive sectors, just in case prospects turn sour due to the manifestation of one or multiple downside risk.”

Apart from that the research house expects commodities prices to remain elevated despite normalising, with the Brent crude oil price to average at US$75 to US$80 per barrel and crude palm oil to average at RM3,300 per tonne.

By end-2022, the ringgit is expected to appreciate to 4.09 against the greenback and inflation is anticipated to be at 2.1% year-on-year.