PETALING JAYA: Analysts have maintained their forecasts of an unchanged Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) for 2019, with a possible review of the rate if growth prospects are affected.

“We expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to remain vigilant during the year, focusing on the development of both the external and domestic fronts. Our base case remains that BNM will hold the policy rate unchanged at 3.25%. However, we have raised the probability for a rate cut by 25-50bps to 40% in 2019, with room to further raise our rate cut probability,” said AmBank Research in its report.

It said that the probability for a rate cut will be governed by issues such as inflation remaining low with a lack of pickup in the underlying inflationary momentum, and growing risks for nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to undershoot and possibly head towards a “nominal recession”.

“Under these circumstances, there is a need to support private consumption given the limited fiscal space. Rate cut seems possible especially with such a wide positive interest rates differential,” it added.

It said that the possibility for a rate cut could happen as early as 2Q 2019, especially if the 1Q 2019 GDP number weakens more than 4Q 2018.

PublicInvest Research also expects OPR to remain steady throughout the year, unless growth prospects dim considerably.

“We think the 4% mark could be the immediate trigger point. The central bank may also review the policy rate should inflation jump significantly due to demand pressures although it is an unlikely prospect at this juncture. OPR, is therefore, forecast to remain unchanged in 2019,” it said.

Commenting on growth outlook, it said that it is “sanguine but cautious” on the near-term outlook as private expenditure may remain encouraging backed by tepid inflation, full employment, steady wages, higher minimum wage and fiscal measures to keep cost of living and business under control (petrol price) while efforts to eradicate wastage and improve efficiency is also positive as it will contribute to the long-term vibrancy of the economy.

As for the ringgit, PublicInvest Research sees the currency averaging between RM4.10 and RM4.20 per US dollar compared with the 2018 average of RM4.02 per US dollar, with an upside risk should trade negotiations turn out to be favourable.

“Ringgit is trailing its fair value and this is caused mostly by external factors. Ringgit’s gyration may get elevated this year due to stresses over trade, and matured economies’ policy steps which may intermittently push volatility higher. Ringgit’s volatility averaged at 1.7% in 2018, an improvement against 2017’s 2% with the highest on record at 13.8% in August 2015,” it said.

Last Thursday, BNM decided to keep the OPR at 3.25% at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

BNM said at the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance.