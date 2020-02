PETALING JAYA: Optimax Holdings Bhd is heading for a listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, with its initial public offering (IPO) entailing a public issue of 70 million new shares.

Of this, 13.5 million shares will be made available by the Malaysian public; 4 million shares for eligible employees and directors; and 52.5 million shares will go to Malaysian institutional and selected investors.

Optimax is a provider of eye specialist services with a network of 13 specialist centres in Malaysia including one specialist hospital, 10 ambulatory care centres and two specialist clinics.

The group intends to use the IPO proceeds raised for capital expenditure, repayment of borrowings and working capital.

Optimax reported a net profit of RM5.68 million for the financial period ended July 31, 2019 against RM35.41 million in revenue.