ORIX celebrates 50 years empowering SME growth

PETALING JAYA: ORIX Leasing Malaysia Berhad (ORIX) has been at the forefront of driving industrial progress by empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. The pioneer in equipment leasing has to date, impacted over 70,000 Malaysian businesses since its incorporation in 1973, of which more than 85% are SMEs.

Reflecting on how the company has impacted the SME industry in the last 50 years during its golden jubilee gala dinner yesterday, ORIX’s chairman Tunku Naquiyuddin Tuanku Ja’afar said that in an economic landscape where SMEs often face challenges in obtaining financing from conventional banks, ORIX stands as a valuable partner, offering tailored financial solutions that fuel growth and empower businesses.

As at end of the financial year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2023), ORIX’s influence spans across various sectors, with strong presence in business services (26%), transport & logistics (19%), manufacturing (18%), construction (12%), and trading (10%).

“We have provided numerous customised solutions to fuel the growth of innovative SMEs exploring new growth avenues. In fact, ORIX is one of the first non-bank financial institutions in Malaysia to offer Shariah-compliant facilities through its i-Lease, i-Factoring, and i-Rental services,” said Tunku Naquiyuddin.

“In 2010, we customised a financing scheme for Bumiputera SMEs, enabling them to provide information & communications technology (ICT) equipment rental programmes to the government departments and government-linked companies,” Tunku Naquiyuddin added.

ORIX’s group total operating assets stood at RM2.76 billion as at end of FY2023, and it is targeting to achieve double-digit percentage growth in FY2024. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, with 22 strategically located branches across Malaysia and Singapore, ORIX provides an array of tailored financial solutions that have played a pivotal role in supporting SMEs and fostering industrial development.

Tunku Naquiyuddin remarked, “Our 50-year journey has been defined by a commitment to industrial growth. We look to the future with unwavering determination, ready to further shape industries and steer economic progress. While the golden jubilee of ORIX is a significant milestone, it is the company’s industrial impact that truly defines its legacy. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, our dedication to driving industrial growth remains steadfast.”