PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (Margma) said its members are ramping up production, thereby ensuring there will not be a shortage of medical gloves.

In a statement responding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief’s concern regarding a chronic shortage of masks, gowns and medical gloves, Margma president Denis Low said Malaysian manufacturers are coping well even though demand has escalated sharply and faster deliveries are sought by affected countries.

“The industry is certainly in an oversold position right now but has not reached a pandemonium position yet. For the moment, we are monitoring the situation closely and if the novel coronavirus rampage further, we may have to further tweak the hours and the production lines,” he said.

Low also reiterated that the glove industry is currently facing a shortage of workers, and urged the Home Affairs Ministry and Human Resources Ministry to expedite the processes to ensure an adequate workforce to cope with the extraordinary global demand.

Margma emphasised its members do not profiteer and that the new prices coming out are taking into account the added cost of the new minimum wage which became effective in February, and also the added cost of extra time and labour required to ramp up the additional quantities.

“Malaysia is a crucial player and we are currently responsible for 63 % of the global medical glove requirement or about 220 billion pieces this year. We must certainly deliver in the face of this viral attack,” said Low.