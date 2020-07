KUALA LUMPUR: Ourfarm, a business-to-business e-commerce platform initiated by AirAsia to help connect farmers directly with businesses, aims to secure 800 agriculture producers registered under its banner by year-end, said chief executive officer Lalitha Sivanaser.

She said when it first started, Ourfarm had only engaged with close to 350 registered agricultural producers under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MOA), adding that the platform currently has about 500 private and independent producers onboard.

"By year-end, we are targeting about 800 or 70 per cent of the registered agricultural producers under MOA as well as private and independent farmers to be on our platform," she said in a statement today.

On expansion plans, Lalitha said Ourfarm planned to have its own warehouse within the next six to eight months to ensure the availability and sufficient stocks offresh produce that is high in demand.

She added that the initiative would be expanded to East Malaysia, starting with Sabah in August, on the back of overwhelming requests from over 190 producers based in the state. - BERNAMA