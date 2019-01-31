Palm falls as data shows slower exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell today, after data from a cargo surveyor showed exports grew more slowly than expected in January.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.2% to RM2,299 a tonne.

Trading volumes stood at 24,751 lots of 25 tonnes each.

"The export numbers released are below yesterday's (Wednesday’s) market rumour. The ringgit's strength also pushed the market lower," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that the coming long holiday weekend should prompt traders to cover short positions. "That should limit any big sell-offs," the trader said.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said yesterday exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January rose 14.7%, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported a 15.5% increase.

Palm oil may slide into a range of RM2,256-RM2,274 per tonne, as its correction from the Jan 28 high of RM2,333 looks incomplete, Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals said.