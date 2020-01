KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in a month on Friday and were set for their worst weekly decline since 2012, as India’s import restrictions on Malaysian palm oil dragged prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 6 ringgit, or 0.2%, to 2,881 ringgit by 2:58 GMT, it’s lowest in a month.

Palm oil prices have fallen 7.8% this week, its biggest weekly fall since Sept 2012. -Reuters