KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks fell 0.79% in July 2019 to 2.39 million tonnes from 2.41 million tonnes recorded in the previous month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

The board in its “Performance of the Malaysian Palm Oil Industry for the Month of July 2019” reported today stated that crude palm oil (CPO) stocks fell 0.72% to 1.34 tonnes from 1.35 tonnes while processed palm oil stock decreased by 0.88% to 1.055 million tonnes from 1.64 tonnes previously.

It also said CPO production rose 15.06% to 1.74 million tonnes versus 1.51 tonnes in June.

Palm kernel output was higher by 15.6% at 411,701 tonnes from 355,397 tonnes.

Palm oil exports according to the board, increased by 7.37% to 1.49 million tonnes from 1.38 million tonnes in June, while exports of oleochemical added 13.4% to 288,2651 tonnes against last month’s 254,188 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review also jumped 154.4% to 78,920 from 31,022 tonnes, while exports of palm kernel cake inched up 1.67% to 218,501 from 214,918 tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm kernel oil exports shed 2.63% in June 2019 to 83.806 tonnes vis-a-vis 86,066 tonnes in the preceding month.