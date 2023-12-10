Panasonic’s automotive systems factory in Penang achieves net-zero CO2 emissions

PETALING JAYA: A Panasonic factory in Penang has achieved net-zero CO2 emissions and is the first in the Malaysian state to have declared this status. Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a manufacturer of high-quality audio and navigation systems for vehicles, attained the net-zero CO2 standing earlier this year.

The ISO 14001-certified plant, with a land area of 100,700 square meters and a build-up area of 28,430 square meters, has been working to reduce CO2 emissions from various aspects of its operations. Key initiatives include replacing water pumps, lighting, air-conditioning and cooling systems’ equipment with energy-efficient ones, installing motion sensors, and conducting air leak surveys and implementing countermeasures.

In October 2018, the company invested in renewable energy via the installation of a small photovoltaic system that generates 0.8% of the total factory’s electricity consumption.

Takahiro Suzuki, Managing Director of Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., said that the plant realizing net-zero CO2 emissions is in line with the country’s commitment in achieving its carbon neutrality target by 2050, and the company has been in constant talks with the Penang State Department of Environment to stay aligned in working towards this common goal.

Norazizi Adinan, Director of the Penang State Department of Environment, said that the net-zero CO2 status achieved by Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is an important accomplishment for Penang and Malaysia’s broader carbon neutrality aspirations.

“This achievement realizes a long-standing vision for sustainable manufacturing in Penang, and supports Malaysia’s aim for a carbon-neutral future. Initiatives like those undertaken by Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. serve to demonstrate the feasibility of integrating environmental stewardship into business strategy. The Penang State Department of Environment remains deeply committed to actively engaging with progressive companies like Panasonic to accelerate our collective path to carbon neutrality,” said Norazizi.

Suzuki also highlighted that continuing to maintain the zero-CO2 factory status requires commitment from both management and staff. “We have promoted energy saving and adopted sustainable practices, such as installing high-volume, low-speed fans in place of air-conditioning and switching off lights during breaktimes, to cut wastefulness, and we are truly appreciative of the support and participation of our employees. Achieving the ‘zero-CO2 factory status’ is not an endpoint, albeit a major milestone in our ongoing journey to full environmental sustainability,“ added Suzuki.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. aims to systematically reduce its energy consumption by 3% annually. It hopes to partially achieve this through a bigger photovoltaic system, comprising 3,284 solar panels to be installed on its rooftops by March 2024, that will supply the plant with 20% of its electricity usage.

The Panasonic Group targets to achieve net-zero CO2 from its operations by 2030 as part of the milestone toward the 2050 targets laid out in its long-term environmental vision, “Panasonic GREEN IMPACT”. The Group is ambitiously seeking to generate positive impacts through various initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions in the Group’s value-chain and contribute to 300 million tons or more in CO2 emissions reduction in the society, an amount equivalent to about 1% of current total global CO2 emissions, by 2050.

In this regard, Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. will continue to work on reducing their CO2 emissions in their value-chain by providing solutions that can help their customers reduce their carbon footprint, while maintaining their achievement of net-zero CO2 emissions from their operations.

“While we celebrate today’s achievement, we remain focused on the long-term goals outlined in our Panasonic GREEN IMPACT vision, to contribute to a greener and more sustainable world,“ Suzuki added.