Pansar bags RM78m Sibu flood mitigation project

KUCHING: Engineering solutions provider Pansar Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Pansar Engineering Services Sdn Bhd (PES) has been awarded the Sibu Flood Mitigation Project Phase 3 worth RM78 million by Kiasan Engineering Sdn Bhd.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia showed that the Sibu Flood Mitigation Project Phase 3 focuses on areas in Kampung Hilir and Kampung Nangka in Sibu, Sarawak. The Department of Irrigation & Drainage Malaysia is the owner of the project and the whole project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Commenting on the award, Pansar managing director Datuk Tai Hee (pix) said it is pleased to have been granted this project.

“With some of us born and raised in Sibu, we understand how important flood mitigation is for our hometown. This award is also a testament to our expertise in engineering work,” Tai said in a statement.

Sibu, a town along the mighty Rejang River in Sarawak was known for taking the full brunt of seasonal monsoons. Since 2011, the Department of Irrigation & Drainage Malaysia has implemented Flood Mitigation Phases 1 & 2 and residents have since noticed a marked decrease in flood occurrences.

Commenting on the prospects of Pansar, Tai said it will continue to grow its business both organically and inorganically.

“We are regularly looking out for acquisition targets that can help complement our current business and expand our revenue streams.”

He said the company will implement a more targeted marketing approach to capture a larger market share in all its segments. As such, Pansar’s team will ensure that its existing and new customers will be made aware of the company’s full extent of product offerings by making use of its large customer database as well as increasing its brand recognition through social media marketing.

“We are also aggressively looking at and implementing ways to reduce duplicity and hidden wastage in our operations.”

He said is vital that the company implements cross-branch collaborations to improve stock levels and inventory. It will also continue to centralise its logistical control to improve business efficiencies.