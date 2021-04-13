Pansar completes acquisition of Perbena Emas

PETALING JAYA: Engineered solutions provider Pansar Bhd yesterday announced its successful acquisition of Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd (PESB), marking the group’s strategic entry into the construction industry.

In line with the acquisition, the group will diversify its operations into construction and civil engineering, leveraging on PESB’s 43-year track record in construction and infrastructure development.

PESB’s orderbook to-date totalled RM2 billion, comprising key notable infrastructure projects such as the recently secured design and construction of Unimas Teaching Hospital in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak totalling RM485.99 million, as well as the construction and completion of Batang Lupar 1 Bridge in Samarahan, Sarawak amounting to RM848.75 million, which are expected to support PESB’s earnings visibility over the next two to four years.

Combined with Pansar group’s existing orderbook of RM223 million, comprising design, construction, supply, and engineering contracts from the group’s engineering division, the addition of PESB brings the enlarged Pansar group’s total secured orderbook value to RM2.2 billion.

A Pansar spokesman said: “The acquisition of PESB marks a significant milestone for the future development and growth of our group. With the combined earnings potential and the benefits of vertical integration, we envisage the enlarged Pansar group becoming a leading player in East Malaysia’s civil and infrastructure development.”

The management of Pansar is in the view that the construction sector in Sarawak is expected to prosper over the next few years, driven by the RM22 billion in spending for infrastructure projects by the Sarawak government including the Second Trunk Road, coastal road upgrades, water grid programs, rural electrification projects and telco towers.

Going forward, Pansar anticipates that the revenue and earnings stream from PESB’s core business of construction and construction-related activities to contribute substantially to the net profit of the group.