PETALING JAYA: Paramount Corp Bhd, which achieved a record sales of RM1 billion last year, is targeting another RM1 billion sales this year.

Property division CEO Beh Chun Chong said the bulk of the sales this year would come from projects such as Atwater, Berkeley Uptown, Bukit Banyan, Lakeside, Greenwoods and Utropolis Batu Kawan.

This year, the group plans to launch properties with a total gross development value of RM1.3 billion.

Last year, it achieved record sales of RM1 billion, which was 23% higher than the RM816 million achieved in the previous year.

Unbilled sales stood at a record RM995 million as at Dec 31, 2018, 63% higher than RM610 million in the previous year.