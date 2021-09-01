Paramount buys Cyberjaya land for RM102.7m to grow Sejati series

PETALING JAYA: Paramount Corp Bhd is acquiring 32.7 acres (13.3ha) of freehold land with a lake view in Cyberjaya for RM102.7 million cash to grow its series of popular Sejati branded homes.

Utropolis Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Makmur Asiamaju Sdn Bhd for the acquisition.

The new land is within a kilometre radius of Paramount’s Sejati Residences and Sejati Lakeside. It is a 35-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur city centre or 25 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and only 10 minutes from Putrajaya via major highways.

Sejati Residences, which is Paramount’s first high-end landed residential development in Cyberjaya has since sold out. This led to Paramount launching Sejati Lakeside in 2019. Sejati Lakeside is a 41.4-acre low density landed residential development set against a panoramic 45-acre lake. The Sejati Lakeside development is ongoing and has recorded a 99% take-up rate for its first two phases comprising of two-storey terrace and superlink homes.

“Paramount has a solid reputation in Cyberjaya. We hope to replicate the success of these two developments and the timing couldn’t be better. We are building on the strong momentum of Sejati Lakeside as we target to launch its final phase comprising three-storey lakefront semi-detached homes in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Paramount deputy group CEO Benjamin Teo (pix).

Teo added that the development of the new piece of land is expected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of RM319.8 million over six years, which would strengthen the group’s current GDV of RM7.6 billion and contribute positively to future earnings.

The acquisition is in line with Paramount’s strategy of replenishing its land bank at locations with strong growth potential and to scale up its property development activities to generate long-term sustainable income. The landed residential development is also in line with Paramount’s strategy of balancing its property development profile with a mix of different types of products to cater to different market demands.