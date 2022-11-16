ParkCity Group to launch RM1b Noöra project in end-Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: ParkCity Group will be launching its RM1 billion Scandinavian-inspired integrated development Noöra at Desa ParkCity here end of this month.

Noöra will be a 52-storey project located on a 6.63-acre plot. Noöra comprises two towers offering 1,156 residential units ranging from one to three bedrooms and a retail component.

This marks the first residential suites development in the township that has a retail portion attached, with about 50,000 sq ft net lettable area spread over three floors of retail, including leisure, entertainment and dining options. With ParkCity retaining ownership and managing the entire retail portion, this will add value to a co-living environment, including services such as co-working spaces, fitness studios, cafes and other food & beverage, as well as convenience stores.

Part of Noöra’s key features is its communal spaces and amenities. Noöra is envisioned to create a new way of urban living, which promotes functional and flexible micro living units, integrated with co-working, co-living and co-mingling features in the form of communal spaces.

“About 45% of the 6.6-acre site are open spaces,“ said ParkCity group director for design Azfar Sufyan at the Noöra experiential media event yesterday.