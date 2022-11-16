ParkCity Group to launch RM1b Noöra project in end-Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: ParkCity Group will be launching its RM1 billion Scandinavian-inspired integrated development Noöra at Desa ParkCity here end of this month.
Noöra will be a 52-storey project located on a 6.63-acre plot. Noöra comprises two towers offering 1,156 residential units ranging from one to three bedrooms and a retail component.
This marks the first residential suites development in the township that has a retail portion attached, with about 50,000 sq ft net lettable area spread over three floors of retail, including leisure, entertainment and dining options. With ParkCity retaining ownership and managing the entire retail portion, this will add value to a co-living environment, including services such as co-working spaces, fitness studios, cafes and other food & beverage, as well as convenience stores.
Part of Noöra’s key features is its communal spaces and amenities. Noöra is envisioned to create a new way of urban living, which promotes functional and flexible micro living units, integrated with co-working, co-living and co-mingling features in the form of communal spaces.
“About 45% of the 6.6-acre site are open spaces,“ said ParkCity group director for design Azfar Sufyan at the Noöra experiential media event yesterday.
Scandinavian design is currently one of the most popular design movements. The development provides a solution for simple living by fusing minimalism and functionality.
Most of the units integrate a proper study or work space with additional study rooms, work lofts, reading nooks and study booths available on every amenity floor. Besides the work lofts, there are communal kitchen and communal workshop to encourage social interaction.
Each Noöra unit has a built up of 520 sf to 1,282 sf and is priced from RM400,000 to RM1.4 million, with a maintenance fee of 50 sen psf.