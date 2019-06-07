Parkson extends lease for property in Beijing

PETALING JAYA: Parkson Holdings Bhd’s 54.97%-owned subsidiary Parkson Retail Group Limited (PRGL) has entered into a lease agreement as lessee in respect of a property in Beijing, China for another 2.5 years.

Hong Kong-listed PRGL’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Parkson Retail Development Co Ltd (tenant) and China National Arts and Crafts Group Company Limited (landlord) entered into the new lease agreement in respect of the leasing of the 189 square metres property at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing.

On Feb 26, 2019, Parkson Retail and China National Arts and Crafts had entered into seven lease agreements in respect of the leasing of certain properties in Beijing.

The total rental payable under the new lease agreement is 2.5 million renminbi (RM1.5 million). The rental shall be paid on a quarterly basis.

Parkson Retail has been carrying out retail business at the property since 1999. The group said that its operation at the property has brought stable revenue to the group during the past years.

“The new lease agreement, with a term of 2.5 years and to expire on Dec 6, 2021, allows the continuity of the group’s retail operation at a place which is familiar to the group’s customers for long term. The board is of the view that the rentals are reasonable and the terms of the new lease agreement, taken as a whole, are fair and reasonable,“ Parkson Retail said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The directors consider that the terms of the new lease agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the company and the shareholders as a whole.

Pursuant to the International Financial Reporting Standard 16 (IFRS 16) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, the entering into the new lease agreement as lessee will require the PRGL Group to recognise the property as the right-of-use asset in which the amount was 2.2 million renminbi calculated with reference to the aggregated present value of the fixed lease payments as discounted using a discount rate which is equivalent to PRGL’s incremental borrowing rate during the entire terms of the new lease agreement.