KUALA LUMPUR: Parkson Holdings Bhd’s net loss in the third quarter (Q3) ended March 31, 2020 widened to RM92.33 million from RM6.48 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said revenue eased to RM698.93 million from RM1.1 billion previously, mainly attributable to the generally softer retail market sentiment.

It said the adverse impact of COVID-19 in the current quarter resulted in the group’s retailing division reporting a lower revenue of RM2.53 billion with a lower operating profit of RM59 million.

As at March 31, 2020, the group’s retailing division has 103 stores, of which 42 are in Malaysia, China (42), Indonesia (15), and Vietnam (four).

On prospects, it said the group’s operating environment is expected to remain challenging amid competition and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moving forward, the performance of the group will depend on the business revival and consumer sentiment of the group’s retailing regions,” it said. -Bernama