PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 1.8 million passengers in November 2020, a decline of 84.2% compared with November 2019, mainly due to the Covid-19 lockdown extension affecting traffic recovery.

Domestic and international passenger movements recorded 1.3 million and 500,000 passengers with a decline of 78.3% and 90.6% respectively compared with the same period in 2019.

On a last-12-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports fell by 61.9% with 53.6 million passengers. Overall aircraft movements dopped by 73.2% over November 2019. Domestic and international aircraft movements contracted by 68.3% and 80.8% respectively.

Airports in Malaysia registered 300,000 passenger movements in November 2020, a 96.4% year-on-year drop due to the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO). Domestic and international sectors recorded 200,000 and 78,000 passengers with a decline of 94.5% and 98.2% respectively. Overall aircraft movements in Malaysia decreased by 82.5%.

Domestic and international aircraft movements were lower by 78.9% and 88.1% respectively over November 2019.

KLIA passenger movements recorded a decline of 97.8% over November 2019 with 113,000 passenger movements. Domestic and international passenger movements registered a drop of 97.3% and 98% respectively. November passenger movements for KLIA Main Terminal and klia2 decreased by 96.7% and 98.8% respectively.

The last-12-month passenger movements for KLIA Main Terminal recorded 8.8 million passengers, a decline of 69.6%. Meanwhile, klia2 recorded 10 million passengers, a fall of 69.8% over the same corresponding period last year. Overall aircraft movements at KLIA decreased by 89.5% over November 2019. Domestic and international aircraft movements at KLIA declined by 91.4% and 88.6% respectively.

“Malaysia’s November traffic performance particularly, for the domestic sector was impacted by the extension of CMCO that was also extended to all states in Peninsular Malaysia (except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan).

“Nevertheless, KLIA welcomed the return of Cathay Pacific Airways with one flight weekly, after a three-year absence. In total, there were 58 scheduled and charter airlines operating at KLIA to 64 international destinations in 35 countries, including cargo flights to 21 countries in November,“ MAHB said.