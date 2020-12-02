Path cleared for Pecca to export face masks to US, EU

PETALING JAYA: Pecca Group Bhd will commence medical face masks exports to Asia, Europe and the US after being registered with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and obtaining the European Union’s CE marking compliance certificate requirements, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Pecca Leather Sdn Bhd.

Its production of face masks started in August this year with a current capacity of 20 million pieces a month and it aims to achieve a capacity of 50 million a month by early next year.

The group initially exported to Singapore and Hong Kong for corporate customer trials after obtaining approval from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to export up to 50% of its production capacity.

Its group managing director Datuk Kelvin Teoh commented that with the FDA registration and CE marking now in hand, it is keen to establish sales in the export markets, and further expand the face mask division.

“To this end, we would appoint distributors and agents in overseas markets, as well as grow our existing sales and marketing channels in Malaysia,” he said in a press release.

“We view our face masks segment as a long-term venture that caters to increasing demand for face masks amidst the pervasiveness of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are confident of growing the segment into a significant contributor to the group in the coming years.”

Teoh believes its face mask manufacturing venture is poised to meet rising demand for face masks in Malaysia and global markets, even as both healthcare personnel and the general public manage their lifestyles in the interim when the Covid-19 vaccine is still being developed.

In addition, he pointed out that there are various countries where the mandatory wearing of masks in public space have been legislated to slow the spread of the virus, which reinforces the prospects for the group’s new venture.