PETALING JAYA: Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (Pavilion REIT) net profits halved to RM34.6 million for its first quarter ended March 31, compared to RM69.23 million reported in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to lower net property income.

Distributable income for the quarter under review was RM36.9 million or 1.21 sen per unit.

Revenue for the period fell 22.9% to RM116.41 million compared to RM150.92 million reported previously.

In its Bursa filing, the group highlighted that the retail mall business has been one of the main casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will impact its financial performance for 2020 due its rental support initiatives, potential increase in doubtful debts as well as potential loss on revaluation on its properties as a result of lower net property income.

Pavilion REIT elaborated that consumer sentiment is expected to remain cautious due to concerns of inflation,

unemployment, and wage cuts evident by a drop the consumer sentiment index to a 32-year low of 51.1 in Q1’20.

In the short term, it said spending habits will be more discretionary with a focus on necessities and less on big-ticket items. In addition, the group said that spending behaviour may also change, as consumers became more accustomed to e-commerce and online grocery shopping during the movement control order period.

However, Pavilion REIT stated it is committed to remain resilient throughout the pandemic as well as to create value for its stakeholders.

In this regard, the group said it will pass on electricity discounts obtained to its eligible tenants.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Pavilion REIT had granted 14 days rental rebate in March 2020 to its non-essential service tenants in the mall to assist in their cost and cash flow management. Further initiatives to be considered in sustainable ways to assist eligible tenants in the retail malls to navigate through this tough time,” it said.