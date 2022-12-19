Pay attention to details – the ‘small matters’

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story column, Touch ‘n Go group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid (pic) tells SunBiz he firmly believes that there is no substitute for hard work

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

It all comes down to upbringing really. Like most Malaysians, I was raised to be inclusive, to be sensitive to those around us and to embrace diversity. I’d like to think my leadership traits are anchored on those.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

I am one who firmly believes that there is no substitute for hard work. So, I often look for those traits in talents. I also look for signs of individuals who embrace a culture of continuous learning; coupled with a high degree of how to adapt in a consistently evolving world.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

Financial services and technology are quickly converging. The latter is becoming more and more the enabler of the former. And I believe this trend will continue and will define the next generation of financial services giants.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Don’t shy away from hard work and always pay attention to the details. Often, “small” matters end up getting overlooked, and that could cause problems in the future.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Agreed. Technology, particularly anything related to digital enablement and automation has changed how businesses fundamentally operated. Implications on costs and the efficiency of the supply chain have allowed businesses to operate more importantly. Progress around these will no doubt continue.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Sounding boards are tremendously important to professionals and mentors are often there for that reason. Having an alternative view, or having someone challenge your views is always useful.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Really try and do all I can to be successful at work, but at the same time plan better, so I also get to spend time with my three young kids. So, really making sure I find adequate balance in my day-to-day.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Work hard. Treat people well. Be fair. The rest will follow.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO). His narrative on inclusion, and how businesses will ultimately benefit in the longer term if they focused on it.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

I read a lot. And make sure I keep up with what’s going on everywhere else in the world.

I also make sure I talk to our business partners (who are located around the globe) frequently to understand what they are paying attention to.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, whom would it be and why?

Malala Yousafzai. To talk about the cause she champions; and more importantly where and how individuals like her summon the kind of strength to push through such hard boundaries.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

It’s gotta be the Great Pyramids of Egypt in Giza. I mean, these structures were built circa 2500BC I’m told.

Now, let’s just pause and imagine the will that was required of the human race to build those structures, that long ago. Unreal.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Petronas.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses?

There will be impact for sure as businesses study trade-offs that usually come with this type of compliance. And these trade-offs would range anywhere from P&L matters to hiring policy, for example – and it will affect different businesses differently.

However, whatever these may be, I believe that any sustainability policy is for the betterment of the world at large and as such, should be embraced.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Ambition. Drive. Humility.