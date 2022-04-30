Paya Bunga Hotel targets RM13 mln revenue for 2022

KUALA TERENGGANU: Paya Bunga (PB) Hotel, wholly owned by the Terengganu state government, has set a revenue target of RM13 million for 2022.

PB Hotel board chairman Ahmad Shah Muhamed said that in the first quarter of this year, the hotel had managed to gain RM4.1 million in revenue through various service packages offered.

He said the hotel management plans to intensify the promotion of special packages to attract visitors, including accommodation package offers, convention halls and speciality food to ensure that the RM13 million target is achieved this year.

“This target is realistic based on the encouraging increase in revenue since last year. PB Hotel has managed to raise RM11.2 million in 2021, an increase of 62 per cent, compared to only RM6.9 million in 2020.

“Profit before tax and adjustment increased by 1,130 per cent from RM260,000 in 2020 to RM3.2 million in 2021,” he told reporters here today.

The three-star hotel started operating in 2019 with a capacity of 208 rooms of various types and it is the first shariah-compliant hotel in Terengganu.

Ahmad Shah said the sharp increase recorded last year was the result of continuous promotions by the hotel’s management after the government began relaxing COVID-19 standard operating procedures which provided more space for large-scale events and tourist arrivals once the state border opened.

He expressed optimism that PB Hotel could achieve the expected revenue target in 2022 due to the influx of foreign tourists to Terengganu after the country entered the transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19 on April 1, 2022.

Ahmad Shah noted that despite struggling with various challenges during the pandemic phase over the past two years, PB Hotel always placed emphasis on the welfare of its 120 employees.

“None of the hotel’s employees have been laid off or incurred salary reduction.

“The annual salary increase will be implemented in 2020 and 2021, additionally, a bonus, equivalent to two months’ salary, has been given in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

He also said that the hotel’s quality of service enabled it to receive an international award from the Universal Crescent Standard Centre as recognition of Islamic quality standards for the hotel category for the years 2021 to 2023.

“We also managed to maintain a rating of 8.2, out of a maximum of 10, by Hotels.com and a rating of 8.8 by Agoda in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

