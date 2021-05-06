PayPal profit tops estimates on digital payments boom

SAN FRANCISCO: PayPal on Wednesday reported record quarterly profit as the online financial transactions service benefited from an e-commerce trend boosted by the pandemic.

PayPal said it made a profit of US$1.1 billion (RM4.5 billion) in the recently ended quarter, compared with US$84 million in the same period last year.

“Our strong first quarter results demonstrate sustained momentum in our business as the world shifts into the digital economy,“ PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said in an earnings release.

PayPal handled some 4.4 billion payment transactions in the quarter, with a total value of US$285 billion, the Silicon Valley-based company said.

Revenue in what the company said was its best first-quarter financial performance ever was US$6.03 billion, up 31% from the same period last year.

PayPal shares were up slightly more than 4% in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.

The firm has been among the big winners of the pandemic as more people used its payment services to shop online and pay bills while staying indoors during the health crisis.

PayPal-owned mobile payments service Venmo last month began letting users in the US buy, hold or sell cryptocurrency using its app.

The expansion into the hot digital money trend came on the heels of PayPal allowing people in the United States to use cryptocurrency to make purchases from millions of merchants that use the financial platform for online transactions.

PayPal also said it expects to add 52–55 million net new active accounts in 2021, with an about 30% rise in total payments volume on a spot and forex neutral basis.

The payments giant had already let users buy, sell or store digital money. – AFP, Reuters