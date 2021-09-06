PBe QR now supports Malaysia-Thailand cross-border payment

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Group has extended its PBe QR service to support DuitNow QR Cross Border Payment between Malaysia and Thailand.

The bank claimed to be the first bank in Malaysia to enable the DuitNow QR Cross Border Payment which facilitates retail-based QR payment between the two countries.

“This will pave way to enabling transactions with more Asean countries in the near future when the borders reopen post-pandemic and to foster close collaboration with Payment Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet),“ it said in a statement.

Public Bank managing director Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank’s immediate focus would be to push for greater financial inclusion by enabling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the more efficient and safe options to accept payments from foreign tourists when borders reopen.

“PBe QR, on top of the existing domestic DuitNow QR payment services will be a catalyst to this, providing simple, cost-effective and secure solution to enable MSMEs to accept cashless payments.

“We are supportive of the nation’s push towards digitisation of various banking services and the creation of a financially inclusive society. With the increasing use of smartphones for banking, we are getting there and will continue to deliver the most efficient and convenient payment services for our customers,“ he said.

Businesses can enrol for the PBe QR service by self-registration from the bank’s internet banking website or by approaching the nearest Public Bank branch for assistance. As a collective effort to push for e-payments, the bank has waived its transaction fees for DuitNow QR payments until Dec 31, 2022.