Pecca poised to deliver more automotive leather car seat covers on firm orders

PETALING JAYA: Pecca Group Bhd is poised to deliver more automotive leather seat covers in the financial year ending June 30, 2021 (FY2021), as the group received higher orders from its domestic automotive clientele.

Pecca supplies leather car seat covers to Perodua’s Myvi, Aruz and Bezza car models, and to Proton’s Exora and the newly-launched X-50, which have experienced higher sales on strong reception by car buyers and sales tax exemptions.

Speaking at the press conference after its AGM, group managing director Datuk Kelvin Teoh said the recent first quarter ended Sept 30, 2020 (Q1’21) showed revenue for the automotive segment rebounding by 112.9% to RM33.1 million from RM15.1 million in the preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q4’20).

“We are operating at above 85% utilisation rate of our 14,000-unit per month production capacity to support the large volume of orders from key customers, and are confident that this will set us firmly on the growth path in FY2021.”

“Furthermore, new car ownership is expected to rise with increasing preference for private car ownership for greater safety in the Covid-19 environment, and also helped by the low interest rate environment. Based on our production forecasts, we expect resilient orders from our customers for the rest of FY2021.”

Being the market leader in automotive leather upholstery supply in Malaysia, Pecca is ready to support the growth of its domestic automotive clientele. It also strives to increase sales to other overseas players to further enhance prospects.

Pecca’s major customers in Malaysia, namely Proton and Perodua both recorded their highest monthly sales for the year in July 2020 and October 2020 respectively. The group is also noting improvements in exports to foreign automotive brands.

The group had also commenced production of its medical, surgical and disposable face masks since August 2020, which registered maiden revenue contribution of RM0.5 million in Q1’21. Marketed under the RH and Callie brands, the face masks are now distributed to medical and healthcare providers, corporate clients, and retail channels such as Aeon, Giant and Watsons.

“We aim to increase our face masks production capacity from the current 18 million pieces per month to 50 million pieces per month in early-2021 to target high demand from domestic and overseas markets.

“We had also recorded initial trial exports to Singapore and Hong Kong, and the recently-obtained US Food and Drug registration and European Union CE marking would certainly aid our expansion plans in the export markets,” said Teoh.