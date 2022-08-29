Pecca Q4 net profit jumps 295-fold to RM8.25m

PETALING JAYA: Automotive leather upholstery maker Pecca Group Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, soared 295 folds to RM8.25 million from RM28,000 a year earlier mainly due to the higher sales volume of the automotive segment in Q4’22, compared to the shortened operating period in the same quarter last year following the government-mandated lockdown on June 1, 2021.

Revenue for the quarter under review increased 71.2% to RM29.64 million from RM50.75 million driven by leather upholstery, healthcare divisions, and others which have contributed approximately 87.1%, 5.3% and 7.5% of the total revenue respectively.

For the full year ended June 30, 2022, its net profit grew 18.81% to a record RM22.85 million from RM19.23 million a year ago on the back of stronger sales and cost efficiency measures including process improvement, automation and prudent procurement strategies.

Revenue increased 13.6% to a RM164.39 million, its highest ever, from RM144.75 million last year fueled by stronger sales from its automotive segment whose clientele include Perodua, Proton, Nissan, Toyota, Peugeot and Volkswagen. The group saw higher contributions from almost all geographical markets namely Malaysia, the rest of Asia, Europe and North America which collectively contributed 99% of Pecca’s revenue in FY22.

Pecca CEO Foo Ken Nee (pix) said as the automotive manufacturers rush to fulfill backlog orders, coupled with the launch of new car models by its long-term clients, this has turbo-boosted its financial performance in FY22.

“As at end-June 2022, our automotive segment was running at maximum operational capacity and we have also opened new shifts to cater to the additional orders. As we are in the midst of expanding our production capacity to about 40,000 to 50,000 seats per month by end-2023 compared to 20,000 to 22,000 seats currently, there is a need for us to expedite our second manufacturing facility in Serendah,” he said.

Foo added that Pecca is also working towards transforming itself into a Tier-1 player that manufactures the entire seat, rather than just the cover.

“With this, we can provide more value to our customers, and in turn, enjoy a better margin. In addition, with the economic re-opening globally, the group expects to expand its foreign customer base in the replacement equipment manufacturer segment and penetrate new markets into the US, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Singapore and Europe,” he said.

As for the aviation segment, Pecca’s next milestone is to obtain certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency by the first half of 2023 to allow the group to service and supply leather seat covers to European registered aircraft.

“Meanwhile, Pecca’s healthcare segment is expected to see a sustained demand for its face mask varieties, and our partner Rentas Health Sdn Bhd, has engaged with leading grocery and pharmacy chain stores across East and West Malaysia to further penetrate the local market,” added Foo.

The group is confident that the best is yet to come as it works to deliver a bigger order volume to its expanding domestic and international clientele, amid continued cost-optimisation measures.