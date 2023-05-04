Pecca’s aviation business gets major boost post-certification by Europe’s leading aviation authority

KUALA LUMPUR: Automotive leather upholstery maker Pecca Group Berhad has become the first and only Malaysian company to be certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The approved scope of work under the POA certificate are wrapping, cutting and sewing of leather or fabric for aircraft seat dress covers; head rest covers; and armrest covers. This major milestone opens a new revenue stream, as the Group is now authorised to provide upholstery cum aircraft interior repair and refurbishment services for all EASA-registered aircraft.

Pecca’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pecca Aviation Services Sdn Bhd (PASSB), has received the Production Organisation Approval (POA) certificate from the EASA. The POA, which is valid indefinitely unless revoked, certifies that PASSB is compliant with the European Union regulations. PASSB is the first and only Malaysian company with an EASA POA C2 certificate holder.

The POA certificate is expected to contribute positively to Pecca’s earnings going forward. It is noteworthy that Pecca posted record-breaking second quarter results FY2023. Net profit had surged by 40.1% to RM8.41 million, while revenue rose 18.3% to RM53.48 million Year-on-Year.

Pecca Group Berhad CEO Foo Ken Nee said, “The aviation segment is one of our key pillars and the EASA certification will certainly accelerate the segment’s revenue growth, moving forward. The POA certificate will provide us the platform to connect and serve with all types of aircraft globally registered under the EASA principles and guidelines. The certification will enable PASSB to have a competitive edge among the POA industry players in Malaysia, ASEAN and globally.”

He added that this will provide further business opportunities to expand the customer portfolio of PASSB globally, in addition to the existing customer base that only serves Malaysian registered aircraft including private jets and helicopters, under the CAAM Part 145 AMO C6 rating (Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia).

With the certification from the EASA, Pecca is poised to command a better pricing and margin for its aircraft upholstery offerings as compared to normal car seats it currently manufactures. In addition, given the fact that there are not many players in the aircraft upholstery manufacturing landscape, this would better position Pecca in capturing future opportunities in the market.

The aviation team is geared to go full swing to promote PASSB’s brand name and services by attending key exhibitions and fairs in the region and globally, such as the uipcoming aviation exhibitions in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA 2023 (May 2023) and in the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany (June 2023).

Pecca is also in the midst of expanding its production capacity to about 40,000 seats per month, as compared to 20,000 to 22,000 seats currently, upon completion of its second manufacturing facility in Serendah.