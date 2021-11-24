Pecca to partner MARii on product expansion, EV parts tech

PETALING JAYA: Vehicle leather upholstery manufacturing Pecca Group Bhd and its subsidiaries have signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) for the market expansion of products, collaboration in electric vehicles (EV) parts, and components technology.

The MoU will see MARii enhancing the operational efficiency of Pecca’s business processes by integrating Industry 4.0 systems to prepare the group to meet all the requirements of new customers. Both parties agree to explore the development of automotive manufacturing capabilities for an expanded variety of vehicle parts including EV, their localisation, and after-sales support ecosystem.

MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari said the MoU is an important contribution towards electrification in Malaysia in line with the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020).

“NAP 2020 envisions a strong pool of automotive component suppliers that produce critical components needed to make the NAP2020 a reality,“ he said.

Pecca group managing director Datuk Teoh Hwa Cheng said the MoU would transform Pecca into a Tier 1 supplier which markets and sells its current and new products to OEMs with access to a larger client base and contribute positively to the overall future earnings as well as the earnings per share of the group.

“The collaboration with MARii will mark an exciting journey ahead for the group to start manufacturing new products related to the EV segment to capture fresh opportunities in the automotive and mobility industry,“ said Teoh, adding that the group would venture into manufacturing EVs and partnering with overseas EV brands for localisation.

Also present was Miti secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali who witnessed the exchange of the MoU.