Pekat bags RM29.1 million solar PV project in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Earthing and Lightning Protection (E&LP) specialist, Pekat Group Bhd has secured a solar PV project for RM29.1 million in Johor.

Pekat’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pekat Solar Sdn Bhd, had accepted a Letter of Award (LOA) from D&Y Textile (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to design, supply, install, test and commission grid connected solar PV systems under Self Consumption (SELCO) scheme at three of its facilities in Sedenak Industrial Park, Kulai, Johor.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed within an eight-month period, by December 2023.

Pekat CEO Tai Yee Chee (pic) said the project underscores continued demand for solar PV installations amid the rising electricity pricing regime and sustained demand for green energy.

“Pekat continues to promulgate the use of clean and sustainable energy, and will continue to pursue projects as both an EPCC contractor and asset owner.

With the ongoing take-up rate and trust by clients towards Pekat’s execution capabilities, we are positive on the outlook of the solar PV sector for the rest of the year,” Tai added.

With this new win, Pekat has increased its order book to RM223.0 million.