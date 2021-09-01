Pekat secures RM18m contract to build solar PV system for IWK sewerage treatment plants

PETALING JAYA: Solar photovoltaic (PV) and earthing and lightning protection specialist Pekat Group Bhd has secured a contract worth RM18.1 million to build solar PV system for Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd’s (IWK) sewerage treatment plants throughout Malaysia.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract was awarded to the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Pekat Solar Sdn Bhd, by MFP Solar Sdn Bhd.

MFP Solar is a 55:45 joint venture,between Mega First C&I Solar Sdn Bhd, a unit of Mega First Corp Bhd, and Pekat Teknologi Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pekat, to undertake solar projects in Malaysia.

Under the contract, PSSB will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar system that estimate to generate about 8 GWh per annum energy at 16 IWK sewerage treatment plants where the system consists of rooftop and ground mounted solar installations in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Penang.

Scheduled to commence in September 2021, the project is expected to be completed in March 2022. With that capacity, IWK will reduce 6,000 tons of carbon footprint.

Pekat executive director Wee Chek Aik (pix) said with the award of this contract, the company has established another iconic project reference towards its stronger foothold on commercial and industrial rooftop installations.

“Our portfolio continues to expand with this award, which demonstrates continued progress in our business strategy to grow our customer segments. This represents another important milestone for Pekat as we focus on continued growth in-country and delivering EPCC projects whilst working with local companies,” he added.

Commenting on the solar PV industry outlook, Wee said the company has seen an uptrend in demand for solar energy from the residential, industrial and commercial sectors, in line with the government policies and initiatives.

“The project falls under the Self-Consumption Scheme, which provides an opportunity for IWK to hedge against any future electricity hike and reduce electricity bill. Through the programme, end-users in the industrial and commercial sectors have seen significant savings, and this will continue to drive up the trend for solar energy,“ he added.

The EPCC contract is expected to contribute positively to Pekat’s earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021 and onwards.