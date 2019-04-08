Penang aims to maintain FDI flows this year

GEORGE TOWN: Penang hopes to attract about the same amount of foreign direct investments (FDIs) from 2018’s figure of RM5.8 billion for this year despite the external challenges of a cyclical downturn in the electronics world and the looming ill effects from the US-China trade war.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the state was pulling in an average RM5 billion worth of FDIs for the last decade despite the sluggish global economy outlook, coupled with the continuous rollout of new technologies, which may take away traditional jobs from the production floor.

In 2017, it was a record setting achievement when RM10.8 billion worth of net investments were recorded, inclusive of private investments, Chow said.

Cumulatively over the last 10 years, Penang received RM58 billion in FDIs.

Chow warned manufacturers to be alert to the cyclical effects in the electronics and electrical market (E&E), which tend to occur once every four years.

However, he remained optimistic that Penang will weather various challenges and that E&E will remain the cornerstone of the state’s manufacturing sector.

Penang has also diversified its economy with services now overtaking manufacturing as the main contributor to its gross domestic product (GDP).

Chow said this at the recent unveiling of the Penang Strategic Investments Advisory Council.

The council members are Chow, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (deputy chief minister I), Dr P. Ramasamy (deputy chief minister II), Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain (state executive councillor), Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon (special adviser to chief minister), Datuk Loo Lee Lian (Invest Penang CEO) and Datuk Heng Huck Lee (Globetronics Technology Bhd CEO).

Other members are Dr Yuma Konishi (Texchem Life Sciences Sdn Bhd managing director), Dave Mitchell (Boston Scientific Malaysia vice-president and general manager of manufacturing and distribution), Lim Yong Jin (Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Asia-Pacific president) and Srinath Sambasivan (Citigroup Transaction Services (M) Sdn Bhd managing director).

As to US-China trade spat, Chow said Penang has been receiving inquiries from corporations based in China, who are worried about the trade war between the top two economies of the world, especially if both sides carry out plans to impose punitive tariffs on each other’s goods and services.

“We have been briefed about looking at opportunities from the trade war, but we were informed to be selective over the type of investments.”

Chow said that Penang would only be keen to pursue high impact FDIs which can create supporting industries and offer quality jobs rather than labour-intensive industries.