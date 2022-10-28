Penang posts highest total trade of RM72.4b in September: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said Penang recorded the highest total trade of RM72.4 billion in September 2022, from Malaysia's total trade of RM256.9 billion.

In a Today Statistics of the Export Import Statistics by State, September 2022 released by DoSM, it said Penang also posted higher exports of RM14.4 billion, followed by Johor (RM8.3 billion), Sarawak (RM5 billion), Selangor (RM2.8 billion), Kedah (RM1.5 billion) and Labuan Federal Territory (RM1 billion).

While Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Melaka and Perlis each registered exports of RM555.8 million, RM371.4 million, RM271.2 million, RM108.8 million and RM63.6 million respectively.

However, exports fell in Kuala Lumpur FT of RM430.4 million, Pahang (RM263.9 million), Perak (RM170.7 million) and Kelantan (RM118 million).

DoSM said, meanwhile, Johor recorded the highest increased in imports with RM9.7 billion, followed by Selangor (RM5.9 billion), Penang (RM3.5 billion), Kedah and Kuala Lumpur FT (each RM1.7 billion), Melaka (RM1.3 billion) and Sarawak (RM1 billion).

While Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Labuan FT, Sabah, Pahang, Terengganu, Perlis and Kelantan each posted higher imports of RM851.8 million, RM682.9 million, RM625.5 million, RM360.5 million, RM199 million, RM95.7 million, RM43.7 million and RM3.4 million.

It said among the top five major exporting states were Penang with 33.2 per cent shares, Johor (21.2 per cent), Selangor (17 per cent), Sarawak (8.5 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur FT (3.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, as for imports, Selangor was the largest contribution with 25.8 per cent, followed by Johor (23.5 per cent), Penang (21.7 per cent), Kuala Lumpur FT (6.6 per cent) and Kedah (6 per cent).

