PETALING JAYA: Pentamaster Corp Bhd was one of the top gainers on the bourse this morning, with its share price rising as much as 4.43% or 16 sen after announcing plans for a one-for-two bonus issue of up to 158.29 million shares.

The stock opened higher at RM3.67 this morning from its closing price of RM3.61 yesterday and traded at a high of RM3.77 during early trade. At 11.50am, the stock was 2.49% or 9 sen higher at RM3.70 with 1.27 million shares done.

Yesterday, the group told Bursa Malaysia that the bonus shares will be issued as fully paid shares at no consideration and without any capitalisation from its reserves.

The exercise aims to reward the shareholders of the company for their loyalty and continuous support by enabling them to have greater participation in the equity of the company in terms of the number of shares held, while maintaining their percentage of equity interest in the company.