Pepper Lunch Malaysia teams up with Indonesia’s Boga Group

PETALING JAYA: Pepper Lunch Malaysia and Indonesia’s restaurant operator Boga Group are collaborating to be the master franchisee of Pepper Lunch in Malaysia.

Having entered the Malaysian market in 2019, this joint venture is targeting to open more than 10 outlets by 2023.

Pepper Lunch is a Japanese “fast-steak” restaurant with a novel concept of sizzling steaks, pastas, curry rice, and the signature Pepper Rice, Pepper Lunch. Started in Japan in 1994, Pepper Lunch is a DIY casual dining concept, with nearly 500 outlets worldwide.

SFBI (Asia-Pacific) Pte Ltd is currently the franchisor for Pepper Lunch in Asia.

Pepper Lunch Malaysia director Goh Ching Mun said: “Boga’s experience of being the master franchisee in Indonesia will benefit us and guide us in the right direction for more customers to enjoy Pepper Rice.”

Boga Group president director Kusnadi Rahardja said Pepper Lunch has been growing in demand, hence the decision to collaborate with Pepper Lunch Malaysia to be the master franchisee in Malaysia comes as no surprise.

“We look forward to continuously working together to grow and expand in Malaysia. Our goal is to have 20 outlets in five years and we believe Pepper Lunch Malaysia is the ideal partner to make our expansion plans a reality.”