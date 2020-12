PETALING JAYA: Perak Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary PCB Development Sdn Bhd has entered into two separate interconditional sale and purchase agreements with Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Perkeso) for the proposed disposal of four pieces of vacant commercial land and one piece of vacant residential land all in Hulu Kinta for a total of RM78.68 million cash.

In a Bursa filing, the group said it plans to use RM70.8 million of the proceeds to repay part of the existing bank borrowings of Perak Corp and its subsidiaries, which is expected to result in annual interest savings of about RM3.21 million based on the interest rate of between 5.86% and 6.05% a year on the revolving credit and the term loan.

The proceeds will also go towards working capital requirements.

The group has proposed a scheme of arrangement for the settlement of Perak Corp and PCB Development’s (scheme companies) outstanding liabilities and debt obligations.

“The proposed scheme of arrangement will involve the settlement of the scheme liabilities, which are proposed to be compromised and settled via a combination of a cash settlement amounting to RM120.52 million from the proceeds to be raised from the proposed disposal of Perkeso properties and identified landbanks, cash settlement amounting to RM100 million from the proceeds raised from the disposal of two parcels of freehold lands including the Movie Animation Park Studio assets, issuance of up to 19.9 million redeemable cumulative preference shares A at an issue price of RM1 each and an issuance of up to 50.2 million redeemable cumulative preference shares B at an issue price of RM1 each in Perak Corp.

“Additionally, a debt waiver all outstanding debt amounting to RM343.59 million by interco credtors, a proposed debt waiver amounting to RM544.55 million by the scheme creditors, and the settlement of the balance amount of RM23.16 million owing to the non-financial institutions of the scheme companies will be part of the scheme of arrangement,” the group said.

It elaborated that the scheme of arrangement is aimed at resuscitating the financial viability of the group by restructuring the repayment of indebtedness due to the scheme creditors and the consequential interest servicing burden.

“The implementation of the proposed scheme of arrangement will also enable the scheme companies to continue their operations on a going-concern basis whilst their financial liabilities are being resolved.”

Meanwhile, the proposed disposals provides the group an avenue to reduce its gearing level and improve its overall cash flow position. It is also part of its efforts towards the formalisation of its regularisation plan to uplift itself from its PN17 status.