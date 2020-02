PETALING JAYA: Financially distressed Perak Corp Bhd has become a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company.

“After taking into consideration the group’s current cash flow position vis-à-vis its total debt obligations payable and the available cash flow, the company is unable to declare that it is solvent pursuant to paragraph 9.19A(4) of the Listing Requirements.

“Arising from the default in payment and the company is unable to declare that it is solvent, the company has triggered the prescribed criteria under paragraph 2.1(f) of the PN 17 of the Listing Requirements,” it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

Perak Corp said it is in the midst of developing a debt restructuring scheme to manage the debts of the group.

“The successful completion of the debt restructuring exercise will put the group on a firmer financial footing while relieving its cash flow in the short to medium term.”

Perak Corp noted that it will not be able to meet its debts as and when they fall due in the next 12 months, following the receipt of the notice of default from Affin Islamic Bank Bhd dated 6 February 2020, in its repayment of principal in respect of the Musharakah Mutanaqisah Term Financing-i and Tawarruq Revolving Credit-i of up to RM100 million.

Due to the PN17 status, Perak Corp is required to submit a regularisation plan to Bursa or the Securities Commission within 12 months and implement the plan within the timeframe stipulated.

The stock gained 1.5 sen to close at 37.5 sen on 10,700 shares done today.