Perisai Petroleum awarded RM83.38m contract from Petronas Carigali

PETALING JAYA: Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd’s 51% subsidiary Perisai Offshore Sdn Bhd has been awarded a US$20 million (RM83.38 million) contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the company has been awarded a contract for the provision of its jack up drilling rig, Perisai Pasific 101 for Petronas Carigali’s Samarang drilling campaign.

The contract is expected to commence between Aug 1, 2019 to Sept 1, 2019 for a period of 200 days, to drill five wells at the depth of 30,000 feet.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the group during the contract period for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.