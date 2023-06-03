Pernas to produce more franchise entrepreneurs

PUTRAJAYA: Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas) has allocated RM2.5 million this year to be channelled through the Business In Transformation (BIT) programme as an initiative to produce more local entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad said the allocation was provided to achieve the target of producing 24 prefranchisors and 240 bumiputera prefranchisees.

“The BIT programme was introduced to help MSME entrepreneurs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to develop businesses towards franchising.

“Through the BIT programme, Pernas provides advisory services, training, guidance and financing assistance,” she said in an interview with Bernama recently.

She said participants in the BIT programme have to attend training involving 15 modules for 45 days before they are given hand-holding guidance within three years after completing the modular course.

Since it was introduced in 2013, BIT, which is a business transformation programme for small entrepreneurs towards franchising, has so far recorded the registration of 140 local brands, comprising various products including food, beverages, retail, services and education.

Suriani shared the success of small traders under the BIT programme who have been able to expand their business with an increase in the number of outlets such as Old Time Sengkuang, Tisha’s, Bubbles O2, Breena Beauty and Brainy Bunch.

She said that until Dec 31, 2022, Pernas had approved financing for 313 BIT programme entrepreneurs involving RM9.9 million.

According to her, the BIT programme was introduced in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN 2030) which focuses on increasing the number of quality, viable, resilient, globally minded and competitive MSME entrepreneurs.

“The franchise field is part of Kuskop’s responsibility to ensure franchise entre-preneurs are given assistance in terms of entrepreneurship development to advance themselves in the business field. DKN 2030 becomes our foundation to drive the growth of franchise entrepreneurs,” she said.

DKN 2030, which was launched on July 11, 2019, outlines seven core elements, including generating new growth sectors, improving the labour market and increasing social well-being and social capital.

On the Budget 2023 announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 24, Suriani described it as PMKS-friendly which can empower the sector.

“Kuskop is very grateful to the government for the allocation announced and this is a sign for PMKS to continue to strive to fuel the national economy,” she said and hoped that PMKS entrepreneurs would seize every opportunity through initiatives provided by Kuskop.

Through Budget 2023, Kuskop was allocated RM732 million this year, which is RM520 million for development expenditure and RM212 million for operations.

The allocation included RM50 million to build stalls for hawkers and small traders, RM176 million to upgrade premises and businesses under Majlis Amanah Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd and UDA Holdings as well as a cut in the MSME tax rate from 17% to 15%.