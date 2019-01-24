Perodua aims to increase sales by 1.7% to 230,000 units this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), which recorded its best-ever sales performance of 227,243 units in 2018, aims to better that figure by 1.7% to 231,000 units by end-2019, underpinned by the Myvi and the recent introduction of the Aruz.

The Myvi was Perodua’s best-selling model in 2018, with 82,122 registered out of 117,844 booked in that year alone. From its November 2017 launch to date, the Myvi’s numbers have exceeded 91,500 registrations and 147,000 bookings.

The Axia, Bezza and Alza are still at the top of their respective segments with 70,821, 49,911 and 24,389 units sold respectively in 2018.

“Perodua’s aim to boost its sales by 4% this year will not only strengthen the brand but offer some relief to the Malaysian car industry, which is forecast to grow very minimally this year,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

The Malaysian Automotive Association expects an incremental 0.21% total industry volume (TIV) growth to 600,000 units this year from 598,714 units last year.

“For Perodua, the Myvi is expected to remain popular this year, and since we started order-taking for the Aruz on Jan 3, we have collected nearly 5,700 bookings to date. Given that our sales target is 2,500 units monthly, the figure is very encouraging indeed,” said Zainal.

Perodua also expects to increase its component purchases by 20% from RM5 billion last year to RM6 billion this year. This is in line with the demand expected in 2019 and will directly benefit local automotive suppliers.