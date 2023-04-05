Perodua expects leaking oil filter issue to be resolved by mid-year

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) expects the leaking oil filter issue related to its vendor will be resolved by the middle of this year.

President and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the problem affects nearly 40,000 vehicles, including Perodua Aruz and vehicle models using the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform such as Perodua Alza and Ativa.

“The existing vendor must make improvements within a certain period of time which we are currently monitoring.

“Based on the data that we have collected, the warranty claims rate has declined since February. This means the problem has ceased following the oil filter replacement,” he told reporters at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 here on Wednesday after unveiling Perodua’s first electric vehicle concept car.

Zainal Abidin said the automaker is considering several other vendors as an alternative measure to solve the problem. “We have discussed with a few suppliers from all over the world that can make the DNGA-model oil filter,” he added.

Zainal Abidin explained that filters from cars produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are not affected as they meet all the standards based on production requirements. The issue only involves the after-market dealing with suppliers apart from the OEMs. – Bernama