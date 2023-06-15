Perodua introduces the RM22,000 Axia E

PETALING JAYA: Perodua today introduced the Axia E, targeted primarily at the lower income group, with a price tag of RM22,000 (without insurance).

This variant is based on the Perodua Axia launched in 2017 and is certified with a four-star New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries rating by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.

“The Perodua Axia E is part of our original objective of providing affordable and quality mobility for all Malaysians,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

The Perodua Axia E manual transmission comes with two airbags, seatbelt reminder for the driver and a five-year warranty. There are three colour options – ivory white, glittering silver and granite grey.

From the Axia’s launch in 2014 until May 31, 2023, Perodua registered 606,756 units of the model, including the All-New Axia which was launched in February 2023.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua aims to sell up to 1,500 units a month, which include individual owners and fleet sales.