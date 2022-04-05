Perodua Q1 sales up 6.4% on-year, thanks to better supply management

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) saw a 6.4% increase in sales to 61,624 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), from 57,909 vehicles in the same quarter of the previous year due to improved supply management.

Despite the growth, the group’s president and CEO, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad (pix), said the impact of Covid-19 and component supply issues are still present. However, it was able to work with its suppliers and dealers to lessen their impact.

“Our focus is now to expedite the vehicles delivery to our customers before the sales tax exemption deadline ends on June 30, 2022,” he said in a statement.

“That being said, Perodua also echoes Malaysia Automotive Association’s request to further extend the sales tax exemption as factors such as the global semiconductor supply disruption and Covid-19 cases are still impacting the industry.”

Zainal Abidin credited the government’s sales tax exemption for the high and sustained demand for the automotive industry and the local ecosystem throughout the worst of the pandemic.

“Right now, the local automotive ecosystem is starting to recover and an extension in the sales tax exemption is what the industry needs for sustained growth during this recovery period,” he said.

For March 2022, Perodua reported a 9.5% increase in sales to 26,759 vehicles from 24,433 units sold in March 2021 and a 53.2% jump from 17,421 units registered in February 2022.

“Moving forward, we foresee Q2’22 to be the highlight for the automotive industry as brands will deliver as many vehicles as they can within that three-month period,” said the Perodua president and CEO.

He outlined that semiconductor chip supply and Covid-19 would still influence production, although it is expected that production and registration will continue to improve.

“We do not foresee other factors such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to have a major impact on Perodua’s production moving forward. Based on these factors, we are maintaining our 247,000 sales target for this year,” said Zainal Abidin.