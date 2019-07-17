Perodua revises upward sales target after 4% growth in first half

KUALA LUMPUR: Perodua has revised its sales target upwards by 4,000 units to 235,000 units from 231,000 unit earlier.

This comes after it sold 121,800 units in the first half of the year, a 4% increase from 117,100 units recorded in the same period last year.

Last year, the group sold 227,243 vehicles, the highest annual sales achievement in its history.

Speaking at a press conference today in conjunction with the first-half performance review, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said both of its plants are running at full capacity of 97%.