Perodua’s January sales up 23% year-on-year

PETALING JAYA: Perodua’s sales for January 2023 jumped 23% to 21,449 units registered compared with 17,444 units in the first month of 2022 as the compact car company continues its focus on maximum production and delivery plan.

In terms of production, Perodua made 24,590 units in January this year, up 40.2% from 17,538 units manufactured in January 2022.

“It is also important to note that for January last year (2022), there was a flood, a severe shortage of semiconductor chips, manpower issues and other parts shortages – which hindered production and sales.

“That being said, the improvements in volume for both production and sales indicate that the ecosystem is moving as planned,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement today.

He said that Perodua remains committed to its goal of vehicle delivery to Perodua’s customers as quickly as possible without compromising on quality or safety.

In an event held on Jan 31, 2023, Zainal shared that Perodua is targeting to register 314,000 units and produce 330,000 units for the entire of 2023.

“Aside from focusing to deliver our outstanding orders, we will also be launching an All-New Perodua Axia soon to further excite the market. We believe the value proposition will be well accepted by Malaysians,” he said, adding the company has converted nearly all of previous bookings of the current Axia model to the new one.

“Our sales advisers have contacted our customers on the changes of the All-New Perodua Axia and most of our customers agreed to make the switch,” he said.