Perodua’s October vehicle sales hit record 27,858 units

PETALING JAYA: Perodua set a record for the most vehicles sold in a month with 27,858 vehicles in October, smashing its previous high of 26,848 vehicles sold in October last year.

It attributed the achievement to improved product and prompt deliveries to customers as the national carmaker aims to deliver as many vehicles as possible in the fourth quarter.

Group president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the achievement marks its commitment to its customers. The figure represents a 90.67% increase from 14,160 units sold in September.

“We are now working to further improve production, especially for the rest of the year,” he said in a statement.

Of the 27,858 Perodua vehicles sold, 8,761 were Myvi, 5,973 Axia, 5,257 Bezza, 3,973 Ativa, 2,553 Alza and 1,341 Aruz units.

On the production side of things, Zainal noted that October saw the highest-ever number of vehicles made within a month with 29,803 units.

He elaborated that the 29,803-unit achievement was beyond Perodua’s current production capacity, yet the staff were able to boost their productivity with the same level of quality, people, equipment or machinery.

“We also are always mindful of both the safety and health aspect of our entire operations by ensuring that all our employees follow the Covid-19 prevention guidelines while at the same time ensuring that we go beyond all quality requirements.”

The CEO expressed optimism about the sales tax exemption announced in Budget 2022, a move that will allow the automotive ecosystem more room to recover from the recent lockdown as well as catch up with demand.

“The extension of the sales tax exemption will also benefit everyone, from consumers to original equipment manufacturers to suppliers who are also affected by the global semiconductor supply shortage,” he said.

On a year-to-date basis, the national carmaker registered 146,951 units from January to October this year, which is 14.5% below 171,861 registered in the same period of 2020.

“The remaining two months will be a challenge as both Perodua and its ecosystem are still facing supply challenges due to the ongoing pandemic and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding in terms of vehicle delivery,” Zainal said.