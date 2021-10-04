Perodua sales soar 102% in September as recovery continues

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) vehicle sales continue to improve for the third consecutive month registering a 102% increase to 14,160 units in September from 6,988 units in August as the supply situation gradually improves.

“The automotive supply chain has shown improvements but have yet to reach their full potential. We are continuously working with our suppliers and dealers to further improve productivity and safety,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

On a year-to-date perspective, Perodua sold 119,093 vehicles between January to September compared with 145,012 in the same period of last year.

Comparing the second quarter of the year to the third quarter, sales plummeted by 44.6% to 21,803 units between July and September from 39,381 vehicles registered between April and June.

“The fourth quarter of 2021 does offer a better outlook than the previous two quarters especially the marked improvement in the reduction of Covid-19 cases nationwide as well as the nearly 90% vaccination rate of the Malaysian adult population,” said Zainal.